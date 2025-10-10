‘John Candy: I Like Me’ looks back on the life of the iconic comedian

Entertainment News
Michael Dobuski
October 10, 2025
John Candy in 'John Candy: I Like Me' (Courtesy Prime Video)

For Chris Candy and Jennifer Candy-Sullivan, sifting through old footage of their father for the documentary John Candy: I Like Me felt like detective work.

“I didn’t realize that there'd been so many traits, and behaviors and perspectives on how he treated people that I had. You know, he wasn’t around to tell me how to do that stuff,” Chris tells ABC Audio. “That was … spooky, almost.”

John Candy was known for his extensive comedy career, which included time on the sketch series SCTV, and starring roles in movies like Splash and Uncle Buck. John died from a heart attack in 1994, when Chris and Jennifer were still children.

“For me to rewatch, and watch new interviews, was — I enjoyed a lot of them because they were fun, but some of them I was like, ‘Man, this was really uncomfortable,’” Jennifer says. “He had to endure a lot in his business.”

The documentary details John’s struggles with anxiety while often facing pressure for his weight. Sometimes he’d slip into a character he’d call “Johnny Toronto,” who would pay for extravagant nights out — even if the real John couldn’t pay for it.

“Johnny Toronto is also just like a way to avoid anxiety, a way to avoid conflict. I’ll pay for everything so you don’t need to worry about it, we don’t need to worry about it, and maybe we don’t have to talk about it. So I think that that talks about the schism within our father,” says Chris.

The documentary, directed by Colin Hanks, features interviews with comedy legends like Bill Murray, Steve Martin and Catherine O’Hara. All of them reference John’s generosity, on and off the screen.

“It may have looked like all fun and games — but there was a lot that went into it,” says Jennifer. “He had to make sure the crew was taken care of, and everyone was taken care of.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Mary Pat Thompson
Oct. 10, 2025
Entertainment News

In brief: ‘Hamnet’ trailer, ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel news, and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Oct. 10, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital