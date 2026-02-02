John E. Sununu Endorsed By President Trump

The campaign of former United States Senator John E. Sununu is getting a boost from President Trump.

Mister Trump is endorsing the Republican Sununu in his bid to return to Capitol Hill.

Trump says if elected, Sununu will work to advance his America First Agenda and push to grow the economy while cutting taxes and regulations.

The winner of the GOP primary will likely face Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas.

Current Senator Jeanne Shaheen isn’t seeking re-election.