John E Sununu Makes It Official
October 22, 2025

John E. Sununu is officially running for the U.S. Senate seat he held for a single term 20 years ago

In a video released this morning on social media, Sununu announced his decision in which he said that even he was surprised by his decision to seek the Republican nomination for the seat.

Sununu’s entry into the race sets up a Republican primary with another former U.S. senator, Scott Brown, and a competition for the support of President Donald Trump.

Sununu’s past opposition to Trump is well-documented, and he said he’s not focused on seeking the president’s endorsement.

