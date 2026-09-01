Jonathan Bailey departs ‘Sunday in the Park with George’ revival

Jonathan Bailey on the red carpet of the world premiere of the film 'Brunello, Il Visionario Garbato' at the Cinecitta studios in Rome on Dec. 4, 2025. (Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Jonathan Bailey has dropped out of the upcoming West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George.

The announcement comes almost a month after Bailey's Wicked co-star Ariana Grande announced she was exiting the same production.

Bailey took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to announce his decision to depart the musical revival.

“Ari is one of my dearest friends, and my support for her is unwavering. ... After much consideration, I have decided to also step back from Sunday in the Park with George," Bailey wrote.

The actor continued, "This brilliant, introspective musical has been a real passion project for me, and I feel incredibly lucky to have shared in its journey with this team. Among many things, the story explores the deep connection between George and Dot, a beautiful, devoted pairing, and I so look forward to seeing what the team, and the two actors who will now take on these roles, will create with it.”

Bailey ended his statement by sending well-wishes to the musical's company.

"I wish the very best to the entire company. I will be cheering them on as they continue with this production," Bailey wrote.

It is currently not known who will take over the production's leading roles after Bailey and Grande's departures. The production took to its Instagram Story to share a statement of its own after Bailey announced his exit.

"Following Ariana Grande's withdrawal, Jonathan Bailey has informed the producers that he has also decided to withdraw from Sunday in the Park with George. Work on the production continues," the statement reads. "Casting decisions are actively under way, and the creative team is reshaping the production around a new company while preserving the ambition and artistic integrity of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's musical."

The statement concludes with, "Further casting and production details will be announced in due course."

Sunday in the Park with George is scheduled to begin performances at the Barbican Centre in London in 2027.

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