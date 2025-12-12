JonBenet Ramsey murder: Police still collecting, testing evidence

National News
Emily Shapiro and Alex Stone, ABC News
December 12, 2025
John and Patsy Ramsey, the parents of JonBenet Ramsey, meet with a small selected group of the local Colorado media in Boulder, Colorado on May 1, 1997. Helen H. Richardson/Denver Post via Getty Images

(BOULDER, Colo.) -- Nearly 29 years after 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey was mysteriously found killed in her Boulder, Colorado, home, police say the case remains a "top priority" and urge anyone with information to come forward.

In the last year, investigators collected new evidence and conducted tests on existing evidence in an effort to find new leads, Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said Friday. Police also conducted new interviews and re-interviews, he said.

Redfearn -- who released a statement and video as the department's annual update on JonBenet's case -- said details on what was tested and who was interviewed cannot be released.

The mysterious murder dates back to the morning of Dec. 26, 1996, when John and Patsy Ramsey woke up to find their daughter, JonBenet, missing and a handwritten ransom note left on the stairs of their home. Hours later, John Ramsey discovered his daughter dead in their basement.

JonBenet's autopsy determined she was sexually assaulted and strangled, and her skull was fractured. Unknown DNA was found under her fingernails and in her underwear.

The Ramseys and their son were cleared as suspects in 2008. Patsy Ramsey died in 2006.

Redfearn said he's met with the Ramsey family and told them "we share the same goal: to find and bring JonBenet's murderer to justice."

The case "remains a top priority," Redfearn said.

"It is never too late for people with knowledge of this terrible crime to come forward, and I urge those responsible for this murder to contact us," he said.

Anyone with information can contact the Boulder police tipline at 303-441-1974 or BouldersMostWanted@bouldercolorado.gov.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

King Charles III says he is reducing cancer treatment schedule in 2026, stresses importance of early detection

Angeline Jane Bernabe, ABC News
Dec. 12, 2025
National News

Woman suffers burns in Savannah chemical attack: Police

Mason Leath, ABC News
Dec. 12, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital