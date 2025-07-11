Joseph Quinn on being cast in The Beatles films: ‘It’s beyond my wildest dreams’

Classic Hits & OldiesClassic RockEntertainment News
Jill Lances
July 11, 2025
Gerald Matzka/Getty Images

Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn has opened up about getting to play rock legend George Harrison in director Sam Mendes’ upcoming films about The Beatles.

According to The Standard, Quinn spoke to the PA news agency on the red carpet for the U.K. premiere of his film The Fantastic Four: First Steps. He said being in the Beatles film is something he never could have dreamed of. 

"It feels exciting, it feels a little daunting," Quinn shared. "I’m definitely inspired by the three men that I’m working with, and Sam, who’s directing it."

Quinn’s co-stars include Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

"We’ve been doing a few weeks of rehearsals that I’ve really been enjoying," he added. "It’s beyond my wildest dreams. I can’t believe I’m able to participate in a film and a project like this."

Mendes’ Beatles films, titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will be released in April 2028. Each film will be told from a different band member's point of view.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the band members' life stories and their legendary catalog of music.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Joseph Quinn on being cast in The Beatles films: ‘It’s beyond my wildest dreams’

Jill Lances
Jul. 11, 2025
Classic Hits & OldiesClassic RockEntertainment News

Author Ben Greenman on Pop Star Sly Stone

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 21, 2024
Classic Hits & OldiesEntertainment NewsMaineNew Hampshire

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Joseph Quinn on being cast in The Beatles films: ‘It’s beyond my wildest dreams’

Classic Hits & OldiesClassic RockEntertainment News
Jill Lances
July 11, 2025
Gerald Matzka/Getty Images

Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn has opened up about getting to play rock legend George Harrison in director Sam Mendes’ upcoming films about The Beatles.

According to The Standard, Quinn spoke to the PA news agency on the red carpet for the U.K. premiere of his film The Fantastic Four: First Steps. He said being in the Beatles film is something he never could have dreamed of. 

"It feels exciting, it feels a little daunting," Quinn shared. "I’m definitely inspired by the three men that I’m working with, and Sam, who’s directing it."

Quinn’s co-stars include Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

"We’ve been doing a few weeks of rehearsals that I’ve really been enjoying," he added. "It’s beyond my wildest dreams. I can’t believe I’m able to participate in a film and a project like this."

Mendes’ Beatles films, titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will be released in April 2028. Each film will be told from a different band member's point of view.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the band members' life stories and their legendary catalog of music.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Joseph Quinn on being cast in The Beatles films: ‘It’s beyond my wildest dreams’

Jill Lances
Jul. 11, 2025
Classic Hits & OldiesClassic RockEntertainment News

Author Ben Greenman on Pop Star Sly Stone

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 21, 2024
Classic Hits & OldiesEntertainment NewsMaineNew Hampshire

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital