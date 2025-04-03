Josh Hutcherson, animatronic animals return in ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ teaser

Entertainment News
Mason Leib
April 3, 2025
Universal

Robot animals are back in the brand-new Five Nights at Freddy's 2 teaser trailer.

The new look, unveiled by Universal Pictures on Wednesday, reveals glimpses of horrifying animatronics similar to the ones featured in the first film in 2023, which starred Josh Hutcherson as a security guard on duty at a haunted pizzeria.

The trailer begins at what appears to be a creepy fair as an announcer leads a screaming chorus of children counting down from five.

Hutcherson is seen in a brief shot looking concerned before we see a glimpse of an animatronic figure attacking a bystander in what appears to be a school hallway.

The action-packed teaser shows several clips of the animatronics wreaking havoc, as they did in the first film.

Viewers also catch a glimpse of Hutcherson alongside cast members Piper Rubio and Elizabeth Lail, who both appeared in the first film.

"Anyone can survive five nights. This time, there will be no second chances," a description of the film, which is produced by Blumhouse Productions, reads.

The description continues, "Blumhouse's box-office horror phenomenon Five Nights at Freddy's, the highest-grossing horror film of 2023, begins a blood-chilling new chapter of animatronic terror. Based on Scott Cawthon's blockbuster game series, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Emma Tammi."

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is slated to hit theaters on Dec. 5.

