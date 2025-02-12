Journalist among those freed from Belarus

World News
Leah Sarnoff
February 12, 2025

(WASHINGTON) -- Belarusian journalist Andrei Kuznechyk was released from prison on Wednesday after serving more than three years in prison, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The terms of the deal were not immediately clear.

"This is a joyous day for Andrey, his wife, Alesya, and their two young children. After more than three years apart, this family is together again thanks to President [Donald] Trump," RFE/RL President and CEO Stephen Capus said in a statement.

"We are also grateful to Secretary Rubio and his team, and to the Lithuanian government for their support," Capus added.

Kuznechyk's release comes a day after American schoolteacher Marc Fogel returned to the U.S. after being released from Russia.

Kuznechyk was initially sentenced in November 2021 to 10 days in jail on hooliganism charges, which he rejected at the time, according to RFE/RL.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Egypt to offer Trump Gaza reconstruction plan without Palestinian displacement

David Brennan, ABC News
Feb. 12, 2025
World News

Many Palestinian doctors are either dead, jailed or displaced, US doctors tell UN

Camilla Alcini and Marwa Mouaki, ABC News
Feb. 12, 2025
World News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital