Judge Asked To Hold State Of NH In Contempt
A judge is being asked to fine and hold New Hampshire in contempt over ending vehicle inspections.
The request comes from Gordon-Darby Holdings, which is an emissions testing company that’s claiming the state violated a federal court ruling to reinstate those inspections.
But, state officials aren’t backing down, saying that this is a policy decision and vehicle inspections are no more.
Inspection operators are being told to return any unused inspection stickers by an April deadline.