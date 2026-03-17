Judge Asked To Hold State Of NH In Contempt

Judge Asked To Hold State Of NH In Contempt
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 17, 2026

A judge is being asked to fine and hold New Hampshire in contempt over ending vehicle inspections.

The request comes from Gordon-Darby Holdings, which is an emissions testing company that’s claiming the state violated a federal court ruling to reinstate those inspections.

But, state officials aren’t backing down, saying that this is a policy decision and vehicle inspections are no more.

Inspection operators are being told to return any unused inspection stickers by an April deadline.

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