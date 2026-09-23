Judge concludes Trump’s White House media ban hearing with no ruling

Journalists from CNN depart the White House grounds on Sept. 18, 2026, in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump announced via TruthSocial that he would be banning CNN, MSNOW and Politico from the White House. (Daniel Heuer/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- D.C. District Court Judge Tim Kelly ended a Wednesday hearing on whether President Donald Trump's move banning three news organization from the White House violates the Constitution with no ruling after hearing arguments from both sides.

"I'll consider what you've told me today and try to get you an answer as soon as I can," Kelly told the attorneys.

This is a developing story.

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