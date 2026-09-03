Judge confines Barry Morphew to his home after alleged hit-and-run incident

Barry Morphew is shown in this booking photo released by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office)

(NEW YORK) -- A Colorado judge ordered that Barry Morphew be confined to his home after the murder suspect was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident while out on $3 million bond, according to the judge's order.

Morphew is set to go on trial next year after being indicted on first-degree murder over the death of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, whose body was found more than three years after the mother of two was reported missing. He pleaded not guilty and has denied any involvement in her death.

In her order issued Wednesday, District Court Judge Amanda Hopkins said that earlier that day, a "concerned citizen" alerted her that Morphew was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Denver on Aug. 26, in which he is alleged to have been "driving aggressively prior to striking two vehicles."

One of the drivers filmed her encounter, according to the filing, which cited a CBS News Colorado report on the incident that included some of the footage.

In the video, a "person who is very clearly" Morphew "refused to provide his name or identification," the judge stated. He then offered to pay the driver $300 for the damage and is seen buffing scratches on her vehicle with his shirt and hand, according to the filing.

The truck involved in the incident had the same Indiana license plate that Morphew is "alleged to have used on more than one vehicle," according to a motion the prosecution filed in his murder case, the judge said.

"When the other driver refused the Defendant's offer of cash and indicates that she was calling the police, the Defendant leaves the scene, almost striking another individual and driving over a curb to do so," the judge stated.

Hopkins ordered Morphew's GPS provider to submit its monthly report and provide her with all information related to permissions he may have had to be away from his home at the time of the incident, though the judge said the provider did not comply. Prior reports have shown no violations of Morphew's conditions of release, the judge said.

The terms of that release included that Morphew only leave his home for medical appointments or emergencies, work, meetings with his legal team and court, and that he not commit any felony offenses, the judge said.

In the order issued Wednesday, the judge said Morphew must now remain in his home at all times, "no exceptions."

"If the Defendant has a medical emergency during that time, he can call 911 and be transported by ambulance," Hopkins stated.

She said a hearing will be set for next week to discuss his bond.

The judge noted that while there "may potentially be felonious conduct implicated by the actions of the Defendant during the traffic incident," Morphew has not been charged in the incident by the local jurisdiction.

Following the judge's order, prosecutors filed a motion to modify Morphew's bond conditions, including that he no longer be given exceptions from his house arrest and that the financial conditions of his bond be increased, "given the increased flight risk demonstrated by his behavior in the hit and run incident."

"His driving in this case appears to put others at risk, and were he to flee in the present case, that is a new consideration for the Court as it pertains to community safety," prosecutors stated. "The fact that the driving appears to be in direct response to impending police involvement indicates a willingness to flee police specifically."

ABC News has reached out to Morphew's attorneys for comment on the order but has not yet received a response.

Morphew is set to go on trial for murder in July 2027.

His wife was reported missing on Mother's Day in May 2020. Her remains were found in September 2023 while investigators were searching in an unrelated case. Her death was subsequently ruled a homicide.

Her death was determined to have been caused by homicide "by undetermined means in the setting of butorphanol, azaperone, and medetomidine intoxication," according to the autopsy.

Morphew had previously been charged with his wife's presumed murder in 2021, but those charges were dropped in April 2022, just before the trial was supposed to begin.

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