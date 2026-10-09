Judge Considers Dismissing Lewiston Maine Mass Shooting Lawsuit

Judge Considers Dismissing Lewiston Maine Mass Shooting Lawsuit
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 9, 2026

A federal judge is considering dismissing a lawsuit brought by survivors of the 2023 Lewiston Maine mass shooting and relatives of those killed.

On Thursday, the motion-to-dismiss hearing was held in Portland before U.S. District Court Judge Lance Walker.

The lawsuit, filed by 109 survivors and victims’ families in September 2025, accuses the Army, the Defense Department and Keller Army Community Hospital of failing to act on warning signs from reservist Robert Card.

Family and friends of Card say he displayed warning signs before he killed eighteen people and injured thirteen others in October 2023.

The Justice Department wants the case dismissed, arguing that federal law protects the government from being sued for the kinds of decisions the plaintiffs challenge.

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