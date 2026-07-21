Judge Considers Latest Petition From Pamela Smart

Pamela Smart’s team is attempting to overturn her conviction on charges related to the death of her husband Gregg Smart.

She made a virtual appearance in court on Monday.

Her attorneys are seeking an evidentiary hearing and argue that jurors received inaccurate transcripts of audio recordings that were played in court.

The recordings were a part of evidence that led to Smart being sentenced to life behind bars in 1990 after she was convicted of being an accomplice to the murder of her husband.

Monday’s hearing was to determine if Smart’s legal team met the requirements for the state to consider overturning her conviction.