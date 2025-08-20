Judge denies DOJ’s request to unseal Epstein records from criminal case

Aaron Katersky and Peter Charalambous, ABC News
August 20, 2025
(NEW YORK) -- A federal judge in New York has denied the Department of Justice’s request to unseal grand jury material from Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal case.

The Trump administration has been seeking to release materials related to the investigation into Epstein, the wealthy financier and convicted sex offender who died by suicide in jail in 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

