Judge denies Justice Department request to unseal Epstein grand jury records

(NEW YORK) -- A federal judge in Florida denied a Justice Department request to unseal grand jury records tied to federal investigations into Jeffrey Epstein, according to a public order released Wednesday.

The request is one of three made by the Justice Department to judges in New York and Florida seeking to unseal records from federal investigations into Epstein.

According to the order by district judge Robin Rosenberg, the records the department sought to unseal related to grand juries convened in West Palm Beach in 2005 and 2007 that had investigated Epstein.

Judge Rosenberg faulted the Justice Department for failing to outline sufficient arguments to justify the unsealing of the records, which are normally protected under strict secrecy rules.

Rosenberg's opinion states her "hands are tied" given existing precedent in the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals which only permits the disclosure of such grand jury materials under narrow exceptions.

She further denied a request to transfer the issue into the jurisdiction of the Southern District of New York, where two judges are separately mulling over similar motions from the department seeking to unseal grand jury records tied to Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

A Justice Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the order.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

