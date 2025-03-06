Judge denies request from USAID contractors to block mass termination of their contracts

National News
Laura Romero, ABC News
March 6, 2025
(WASHINGTON) -- A federal judge on Thursday denied a request from U.S. Agency for International Development contractors to issue a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration's mass termination of their contracts.

The Personal Service Contractor Association, an advocacy group for U.S. personal services contractors employed by USAID, filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration last month after the secretary of state issued a stop-work order for all foreign assistance and contracts.

The contractors alleged the stop-work order prevented the association's members from carrying out work for "which their positions were created and exist by law and from overseeing often lifesaving humanitarian relief."

According to the complaint, the contractors were "irreparably injured" because they say the stop-word order cut "essential communication and network access, endangering their personal safety and security" and water and electricity for their homes overseas due to the funding freeze.

"The impact around the world of freezing foreign aid funding and stopping foreign aid programs has been and remains calamitous," the contractors said in the complaint.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols denied the contractors' request for the temporary restraining order.

