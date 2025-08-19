Judge dismisses part of lawsuit over detainees’ legal access at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

National News
Peter Charalambous and Laura Romero, ABC News
August 19, 2025
The temporary detention center dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” was built on a rarely used airstrip in the Florida Everglades. Peter Charalambous/ABC News

(MIAMI) -- A federal judge in Miami has dismissed part of a lawsuit from immigrant advocates after finding that many of the detained plaintiffs at the migrant detention center known as "Alligator Alcatraz" have received access to legal counsel.

The judge also transferred the case to a different jurisdiction after agreeing with the Trump administration and state attorneys for Florida that the venue where the case was filed is improper.

The order came hours after a hearing on Monday in which lawyers for the detainees sought a ruling from the judge, U.S. District Judge Rodolfo Ruiz, that would require authorities to expand legal access at the facility,

"Several developments have occurred since Plaintiffs filed this case," Judge Ruiz, a Trump nominee, said in his order overnight.

"First, many of the Detained Plaintiffs have been transferred out of Alligator Alcatraz," Ruis said. "Second, many of the Detained Plaintiffs (including those who have since been transferred out of Alligator Alcatraz) have received access to counsel, and all the Attorney Plaintiffs have received access to Alligator Alcatraz detainees."

The plaintiffs had also argued that the defendants hadn't made clear which immigration court had jurisdiction over the detention facility, preventing detainees from filing court petitions.

But after the defendants filed a notice with the court designating the immigration court at Krome Detention Center in Miami as the court with jurisdiction over Alligator Alcatraz, the judge ruled the plaintiffs claim is moot.

Ruiz also agreed with the defendants that the Southern District of Florida is the wrong venue since the facility is located in the state's Middle District of Florida.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Suspect charged after leaving suspicious package in Times Square: Police

Megan Forrester, ABC News
Aug. 19, 2025
National News

Suspect charged after leaving suspicious package in Times Square: Police

Megan Forrester, ABC News
Aug. 19, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital