Judge finds Mike Lindell in contempt for failing to turn over documents in Smartmatic defamation case

(WASHINGTON) -- A federal judge in Minnesota has found MyPillow CEO and Trump ally Mike Lindell in contempt of court for failing to provide discovery and financial documents in the defamation case brought by voting machine company Smartmatic.

Smartmatic sued Lindell for defamation in 2022, alleging that he lied about the company's role in the 2020 presidential election for his own financial gain.

In a filing on Thursday, Judge Jeffrey M. Bryan said Lindell failed to produce analytics data for his company's website and financial records to show Lindell's financial condition for the years 2022 and 2023.

"If Defendants do not comply, Smartmatic is invited to bring another motion for an order to show cause or to seek further relief," Judge Bryan wrote.

Lindell told ABC News he was not aware of the judge's order.

"We will not stop until we have paper ballots counted and we're going to melt down all the voting machines and turn them into prison bars," Lindell said.

Lindell was one of the leading promoters of false 2020 election fraud claims. He continues to spread false election claims including calling for the ban of voting machines.

