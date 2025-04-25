Judge Hannah Dugan arrested by FBI for allegedly helping undocumented immigrant ‘evade arrest’

National News
Luke Barr, ABC News
April 25, 2025
amphotora/Getty Images

(MILWAUKEE) -- A Milwaukee County circuit judge has been arrested by the FBI over allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant "evade arrest," according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested on obstruction charges, according to Patel.

"The FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction -- after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week," he posted. "We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject -- an illegal alien -- to evade arrest."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Purdue University’s Boilermaker Special mascot involved in deadly collision

Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Apr. 25, 2025
National News

Purdue University’s Boilermaker Special mascot involved in deadly collision

Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Apr. 25, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital