Judge order fired probationary federal employees reinstated

Politics News
Peter Charalambous, ABC News
March 13, 2025
Robert Alexander/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- A federal judge on Thursday ordered the Trump administration reinstate thousands of probationary employees who were fired last month from a half dozen federal agencies.

U.S. District Judge Charles Alsup ordered the Trump administration to reinstate employees at the Veterans Administration, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, the Department of the Interior, and the Department of the Treasury.

He also prohibited the Office of Personnel Management from issuing any guidance about whether employees can be terminated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

