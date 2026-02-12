Judge orders Trump administration to facilitate return of Venezuelans deported to El Salvador

In an aerial view Salvadorian armed forces stand guard outside CECOT (Counter Terrorism Confinement Center) where thousands of accused gang members are imprisoned on December 15, 2025 in Tecoluca, El Salvador. John Moore/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. District Judge James Boasberg has ordered the Trump administration to facilitate the return of the Venezuelan migrants who were were deported to El Salvador's CECOT prison last year in violation of a court order.

Boasberg on Thursday criticized the administration's refusal to offer remedies for the deportees for what he called "flagrant" due-process violations.

"Our starting point is the Court's prior finding that the deportees were denied due process," Boasberg wrote. "Against this backdrop, and mindful of the flagrancy of the Government's violations of the deportees' due-process rights that landed Plaintiffs in this situation, the Court refuses to let them languish in the solution-less mire Defendants propose."

The judge's order requires the government to provide "boarding letters" and cover the financial cost of air travel for the Venezuelans currently in third countries who "so desire" to return to the U.S.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

