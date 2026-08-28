Judge rejects President Trump’s attempt to move his criminal hush money case to federal court

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after signing an executive order during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on Aug. 27, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- For a second time, a federal judge on Friday rejected President Trump’s attempt to move his criminal hush money case to federal court, where his conviction could be vacated.

“The grounds for a second removal cited by Defendant, Donald J. Trump, are neither new nor legally sufficient. He has failed to show good cause and diligence,” Judge Alvin Hellerstein decided.

Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 hush payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford. He is appealing his conviction.

A federal appeals court ordered Hellerstein to take a second look at Trump’s attempt to move the case from state to federal court after the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark immunity opinion.

"I reaffirm my former decision. The president's motion is denied," Hellerstein said.

Trump has argued the Supreme Court's controversial 2024 presidential immunity decision, which established sweeping protection from prosecution for "official acts," made some of the evidence and testimony from the prosecution's case off-limits.

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