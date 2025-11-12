Judge rules administration can’t force states to undo delivery of SNAP benefits

National News
Peter Charalambous, ABC News
November 12, 2025
Free food boxes are distributed to those in need at a large-scale drive-through food distribution at Exposition Park, in response to the federal government shutdown and SNAP/CalFresh food benefits delays, on Nov. 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. Mario Tama/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Trump administration's claim that states were "unauthorized" to begin issuing full SNAP benefits over the weekend is "untethered to the factual record," a federal judge ruled on Wednesday. 

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani issued a temporary restraining order that prohibits the Trump administration from trying to force states to "undo" benefits that they began disbursing over the weekend. 

She also ordered the administration to ensure that the emergency funds for SNAP -- which cover about 65% of November benefits -- are made available to states by Thursday. 

With the government shutdown nearing an end, the ruling appears unlikely to immediately change the status of the benefits, though it supports the Democratic state officials who began dispensing benefits. 

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that full SNAP benefits will be paid out once the shutdown is resolved.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which operates the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, notified states that it was "working towards implementing November 2025 full benefit issuances" to comply with an order from U.S. District Judge McConnell that the Trump administration fully fund SNAP with emergency funds.

But the USDA backtracked the next day, telling states they must "immediately undo any steps taken to issue full SNAP benefits for November 2025," with the administration saying the full SNAP payments by states were "unauthorized."

Judge Talwani, in her ruling Wednesday, said the Trump administration "confused the record" by offering contradictory guidance. 

"In light of this record, the court finds that USDA's assertion -- that the States took 'unauthorized' action when they were complying with a court order that had not yet been stayed and with the USDA's own directive -- untethered to the factual record," she wrote. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Top administration officials met with Boebert about House vote on release of Epstein files: Sources

Katherine Faulders, Lauren Peller, and Lalee Ibssa, ABC News
Nov. 12, 2025
National News

Search ongoing for woman visiting California who was last seen at beach bonfire

Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Nov. 12, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital