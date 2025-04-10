Judge Says Dartmouth Student Can Continue Studies

Judge Says Dartmouth Student Can Continue Studies
April 10, 2025

An international student at Dartmouth College can continue his studies thanks to a court ruling.

Last week, the school sent a message to the doctoral student from China saying the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System showed his visa was revoked.

An emergency hearing was held yesterday in hopes of preventing the student from being deported.

A judge issued a temporary restraining order to keep that from happening pending future legal proceedings.

