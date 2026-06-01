Judge Strikes Down NH Proof of Citizenship Law

Judge Strikes Down NH Proof of Citizenship Law
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 1, 2026

A federal judge has struck down a state law in New Hampshire that requires first-time voters to show proof of citizenship.

Judge Samantha Elliott ruled Friday that the state’s interest in election integrity cannot justify the burden the law places on voters.

During the trial, backers of the law could not provide conclusive proof that non-citizens were regularly participating in New Hampshire elections.

The judge’s ruling takes effect immediately.

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