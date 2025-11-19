Judge to address how he’ll proceed with contempt inquiry into AEA deportations

National News
Laura Romero, ABC News
November 19, 2025
Alex Peña/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, in a hearing Wednesday, is set to address how he will proceed with the early stages of contempt proceedings into whether Trump administration officials violated a court order by deporting hundreds of men to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act in March.

The Trump administration invoked the AEA -- an 18th-century wartime authority used to remove noncitizens with little-to-no due process -- to deport two planeloads of alleged migrant gang members to the CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador by arguing that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is a "hybrid criminal state" that is invading the United States.

Boasberg issued a temporary restraining order and ordered that the planes be turned around, but Justice Department attorneys said his oral instructions directing the flight to be returned were defective, and the deportations proceeded as planned.

Boasberg's earlier finding that the Trump administration likely acted in contempt was halted for months after an appeals court issued an emergency stay. While a federal appeals court on Friday declined to reinstate Boasberg's original order, the ruling allows him to move forward with his fact-finding inquiry.

Attorneys representing the men sent to El Salvador will also argue for a preliminary injunction to allow them to contest their AEA designation.

"Class members are still recovering from the serious harm, including trauma, they experienced at CECOT," the ACLU said in a recent court filing.

In response to the motion for a preliminary injunction, attorneys for the Department of Justice argue that the Venezuelans' release from El Salvador "has further undermined their claims."

"Petitioners have not shown that they suffer any ongoing injury traceable to Respondents, for they are apparently at liberty in their home country, and any ongoing threats to their health and safety come from third parties not before this Court," DOJ attorneys said. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Thanksgiving travel tips: Best and worst days to fly or drive

Emily Shapiro and Clara McMichael, ABC News
Nov. 19, 2025
National News

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein face Trump-ordered investigation

Olivia Rubin and James Hill, ABC News
Nov. 19, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital