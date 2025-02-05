Judge to weigh whether to block DOGE from accessing Treasury Department records

Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency faces its first major legal hurdle this afternoon when a federal judge in Washington, D.C., considers blocking the newly formed arm of the federal government from accessing sensitive records from the Treasury Department.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly is hearing arguments Wednesday over whether she should issue a temporary restraining order prohibiting DOGE from accessing or using Treasury Department data as part of DOGE's effort to trim the size of the federal government under President Donald Trump.

The hearing follows a lawsuit filed by three federal unions that alleged DOGE employees violated federal privacy laws when they accessed data from the Treasury Department, including the names, social security numbers, birthdays, bank account numbers, and addresses of taxpayers.

"The scale of the intrusion into individuals' privacy is massive and unprecedented," the lawsuit alleged.

The American Federation of Government Employees, the Service Employees International Union, and the Alliance for Retired Americans alleged that Musk and DOGE -- with the consent of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent -- unlawfully accessed the sensitive records without providing any legal justification, public reasoning, or legal procedure to collect taxpayer data.

According to the lawsuit, DOGE's "full, continuous, and ongoing access" of sensitive data risks the security of millions of Americans.

"People who must share information with the federal government should not be forced to share information with Elon Musk or his 'DOGE.' And federal law says they do not have to," the lawsuit says.

The plaintiffs requested a temporary restraining order preventing the Treasury Department from providing DOGE sensitive information as well as enjoining DOGE employees from using any of the records they might have already obtained.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.