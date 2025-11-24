Julianne Hough, Chance the Rapper added as cohosts for ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
November 24, 2025
'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026' (Dick Clark Productions)

Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora are getting some company this New Year’s Eve.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026 has added Julianne Hough and Chance the Rapper as cohosts. Hough will join NFL legend Rob Gronkowski to cohost the festivities in Las Vegas, while Chance will ring in the New Year in his hometown of Chicago.

Seacrest and Ora will hold things down in Times Square, New York City.

Details for the Puerto Rico portion of the broadcast will be announced soon.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026 airs Wednesday, Dec. 31, live on ABC. It begins at 8 p.m. ET and streams the next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

