Jury finds YouTube, Meta negligent in landmark social media trial

National News
Elizabeth Schulze and Mason Leib, ABC News
March 25, 2026
Two teenagers look at their iPhone screens displaying various social media and messaging apps. (Anna Barclay/Getty Images)

(LOS ANGELES) -- In a landmark decision, a jury found Meta and YouTube negligent for designing apps that harmed kids and teens and failed to warn them about the dangers.

The jury awarded compensatory damages in the amount of $3 million. The jury also found punitive damages are warranted.

The lawsuit, brought by a 20-year-old woman identified as "Kaley," alleges major social media companies intentionally designed their platforms to be addictive. The suit claims features like auto-scrolling got the plaintiff addicted to the platforms, ultimately leading to anxiety, depression and body image issues.

In a statement to ABC News, a Meta spokesperson said "We respectfully disagree with the verdict and are evaluating our legal options."

The plaintiff's attorney called the verdict "bigger than one case," in a statement to ABC News.

In a statement to ABC News, a Meta spokesperson said "We respectfully disagree with the verdict and are evaluating our legal options."

The plaintiff's attorney called the verdict "bigger than one case," in a statement to ABC News.

"For years, social media companies have profited from targeting children while concealing their addictive and dangerous design features," the attorney continued. "Today’s verdict is a referendum — from a jury, to an entire industry — that accountability has arrived. We now move forward to the next phase of this trial focused on punitive damages."

The damages were found to be 70 percent the responsibility of Meta and 30 percent the responsibility of YouTube.

The jury returned an answer of "Yes" to every question posed relating to negligence and failure to warn of dangers. Ten jurors were in favor of the plaintiff for every question, with two in favor of the defense in every question.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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