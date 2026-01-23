Jury selection for Luigi Mangione’s federal trial to begin in September

Aaron Katersky, ABC News
January 23, 2026
Luigi Mangione appears for a suppression of evidence hearing in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan Criminal Court on December 9, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Jury selection for Luigi Mangione's federal trial will begin on Sept. 8, Judge Margaret Garnett said on Friday.

If the judge excludes the death penalty as a possible sentence, the trial will begin on Oct. 13. If the judge allows the case to proceed as a capital case, the trial will begin on Jan. 11, 2027.

Mangione is accused of shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan in December 2024. He was arrested days later at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges. 

Garnett is considering a defense request to take the death penalty off the table.

