Justice Department releases additional documents from Epstein files

Jeffrey Epstein is seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, December 19, 2025 (U.S. Justice Department)

(NEW YORK) -- The Justice Department on Monday released additional documents from its files on the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Following a congressional mandate to release all of its Epstein files by Friday, the Justice Department on Friday released thousands of documents -- ranging from investigative material to photos taken by Epstein and his friends -- but said it was unable to fully release all the files by the deadline due to the vetting process required to protect Epstein's victims.

A group of alleged Epstein victims on Monday accused the Justice Department of missteps, including violations of the law, in releasing what they said was "a fraction of the files," which were "riddled with abnormal and extreme redactions with no explanation" while "numerous victim identities were left unredacted, causing real and immediate harm."

Epstein, the wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019.

The Epstein Transparency Act, passed last month by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump following blowback the administration received from MAGA supporters seeking the release of the materials, contains exemptions to protect victims' identities, as well as exemptions for records that "would jeopardize an active federal investigation or ongoing prosecution, provided that such withholding is narrowly tailored and temporary."

