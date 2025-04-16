Justice Dept. Announces Lawsuit Against Maine For Alleged Title IX Violations

The Trump administration announced a lawsuit this morning against Maine’s education department for allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls sports.

The lawsuit accuses the Maine Department of Education of violating Title IX, saying Maine is discriminating against women by allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls sports.

The debate over whether Maine should follow state law or federal came to a head on Feb. 21, when Gov. Janet Mills got into a heated exchange with President Donald Trump during a meeting of the nation’s governors at the White House.