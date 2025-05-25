Juveniles among seven injured in shooting at Jackson, Tennessee, park, say police

National News
Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
May 25, 2025
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(JACKSON, Tenn.) -- Gunfire erupted in a Jackson, Tennessee, park Saturday night leaving seven people, including juveniles, injured and police seeking the perpetrators of the shooting, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the Kate Campbell Park northeast of downtown Jackson, according to the Jackson Police Department.

One of the gunshot victim was hospitalized in critical condition, two were in stable condition and four others were treated and released, police said in an updated statement Sunday morning.

No arrests have been announced.

Police officers responded to the park after receiving reports at around 8:41 p.m. of a shooting incident involving juveniles, authorities said in an earlier statement.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and a motive for it remain under investigation, police said. Investigators were continuing to collect evidence at the crime scene Sunday morning and were interviewing witnesses.

The Jackson Police Department urged anyone with information about the shooting or who may have video footage of the incident to contact investigators immediately.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

