Katie Zacharia ‘transitioning out’ of press secretary role, sources tell ABC News

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia joins U.S. President Donald Trump as he departs on the South Lawn of the White House, October 13, 2026 in Washington. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia is “transitioning out” of her role, multiple sources and a senior White House official told ABC News on Friday.

Zacharia started as press secretary on Monday.

President Donald Trump earlier Friday told reporters he asked Zacharia to reconsider whether she wants to stay in the position.

"I said to her, 'Honestly, if I were you, I'd reconsider. You think about it, but I would reconsider,'" Trump said.

"I said, 'Katie, you know, you don't have to do this if you don't want,'" the president said. "She said, 'This is a lot tougher.' I said, 'Welcome to the world of Trump.'"

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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