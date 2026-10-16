Katie Zacharia ‘transitioning out’ of press secretary role, sources tell ABC News

Politics News
Rachel Scott, ABC News
October 16, 2026
White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia joins U.S. President Donald Trump as he departs on the South Lawn of the White House, October 13, 2026 in Washington. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia is “transitioning out” of her role, multiple sources and a senior White House official told ABC News on Friday.  

Zacharia started as press secretary on Monday.

President Donald Trump earlier Friday told reporters he asked Zacharia to reconsider whether she wants to stay in the position.

"I said to her, 'Honestly, if I were you, I'd reconsider. You think about it, but I would reconsider,'" Trump said.

"I said, 'Katie, you know, you don't have to do this if you don't want,'" the president said. "She said, 'This is a lot tougher.' I said, 'Welcome to the world of Trump.'"

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Investigation Underway Into Envelopes

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 16, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

CDC lags in hiring behind other health agencies after DOGE cuts, union says

Arthur Jones II, Rachel Scott, Ely Brown and Mark Nichols, ABC News
Oct. 16, 2026
Politics News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
[email protected]

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital