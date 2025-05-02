Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock to star in romantic thriller

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
May 2, 2025
Jared Cowan for American Cinematheque at Beyond Fest at Egyptian Theatre

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are reteaming for a new film.

The actors are set to star in an upcoming, untitled movie in development at Amazon MGM Studios, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Jackie screenwriter Noah Oppenheim is penning the script for the new movie, of which the plot details are being kept under wraps. The studio describes the film as a "propulsive romantic thriller."

The project will be a true Speed reunion. Bullock and Reeves will produce the film along with Mark Gordon, reuniting the team who worked together on the hit 1994 action film. According to Amazon MGM Studios, Gordon and Oppenheim had the idea for this new film, which they brought to Reeves and Bullock, who then went on to help develop the project with them.

In addition to Speed, Reeves and Bullock also starred together in the 2006 film The Lake House.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blake Lively says this year has brought the ‘highest highs and the lowest lows’

Angeline Jane Bernabe
May. 2, 2025
Entertainment News

‘Little House on the Prairie’ ﻿Netflix adaptation finds its main cast

Mary Pat Thompson
May. 2, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital