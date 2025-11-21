Keene State College Cuts Dozens Of Jobs

Keene State College is dealing with a four-million-dollar budget shortfall by cutting dozens of jobs.

Of the 25 positions eliminated, eight of them were vacant and 12 more faculty members have agreed to leave under a voluntary incentive plan.

Most of the eliminated staff positions will be effective January 2nd while some of the remaining ones will be terminated early next year.

The school is facing a deficit in the wake of nearly 18-million dollars in cuts to the University System of New Hampshire.