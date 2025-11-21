Keene State College Cuts Dozens Of Jobs

Keene State College Cuts Dozens Of Jobs
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
November 21, 2025

Keene State College is dealing with a four-million-dollar budget shortfall by cutting dozens of jobs.

Of the 25 positions eliminated, eight of them were vacant and 12 more faculty members have agreed to leave under a voluntary incentive plan.

Most of the eliminated staff positions will be effective January 2nd while some of the remaining ones will be terminated early next year.

The school is facing a deficit in the wake of nearly 18-million dollars in cuts to the University System of New Hampshire.

RELATED ARTICLES

NH Lawmakers Call For Release Of Funds

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Nov. 21, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Verdict Is Reached In Trial Of Ex-Staff Member

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Nov. 20, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNews

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital