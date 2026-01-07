Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman outline parenting plan as divorce becomes final

Stephen Hubbard
January 7, 2026
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 2025 ACM Awards. (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

The divorce of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman is now final, after court documents were filed on Tuesday. 

In documents obtained by ABC Audio, the two stars agreed to waive child and spousal support and to cover their own legal fees. They outlined a parenting plan for their daughters, 17-year-old Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban and 15-year-old Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban

Keith and Nicole are to "behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced," according to the documents. 

"They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent," the agreement continues. "They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families."

The girls' primary residence will be with Nicole, who will have custody 306 days of the year, while Keith will have them the other 59, which is every other weekend. 

The resolution comes just three months after Nicole filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

