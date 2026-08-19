Keke Palmer shares the valuable lesson she learned from Queen Latifah

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Sweenie Saint-Vil
August 19, 2026
Keke Palmer and Queen Latifah attend the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Keke Palmer has survived years in the game, and her longevity is partially due to advice she received from Queen Latifah. During an appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, she shared that she learned from her mentor the importance of letting her work speak for itself.

“People are watching even when you don’t think they’re watching,” Keke said, recalling a lesson she learned from Queen. “It’s not what you say. It’s what you do.” She noted that Queen once referred her for a role after seeing her work ethic, professionalism and more.

“I just remember thinking in that moment, ‘Wow, my work ethic precedes me,’” she continued. “The way that I continue to move into the game, it’s going to count for something at some point.”

Keke and Queen previously worked together on Barbershop 2: Back in Business as well as 2012's Joyful Noise and Ice Age: Continental Drift. They are also set to appear on NBC’s The Voice: Celebrity, with Keke serving as host and Queen taking on a judge's role.

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