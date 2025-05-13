Kelvin Harrison Jr. joins ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ cast

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
May 13, 2025
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has revealed another cast member.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. has been tapped to play Beetee Latier, a character played by Jeffrey Wright in the original series.

The Lionsgate franchise previously revealed that Joseph Zada will star in the lead role of 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, while Whitney Peak will play his love interest Lenore Dove. Jesse Plemons has signed on to play gamemaker Plutarch Heavensbee and Mckenna Grace will play one of the District 12 tributes, Maysilee Donner.

Sunrise on the Reaping is a prequel to the original Hunger Games series, based on the books by Suzanne Collins. It focuses on the events of Haymitch’s games, a role played by Woody Harrelson in the original.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to hit theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

