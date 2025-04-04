Kenan Thompson has no plans to leave ‘Saturday Night Live’: ‘The forever cast member’

Theo Wargo/NBC

Kenan Thompson has no plans to leave Studio 8H anytime soon.

The actor, who has starred on Saturday Night Live for 22 seasons, is the longest-serving cast member in the show's history. He told Entertainment Weekly he has no plans of exiting the sketch comedy show.

"It would be cool if I never left the show. That'd be crazy," Thompson said.

The comedian joined the cast in 2003 when he was 25 years old. Twenty-two years later, he says there is only one milestone left he hasn't crossed off his list.

“I guess the only other milestone would be just to be the forever cast member,” Thompson said. “Just never leave the show.”

It seems as though he has done some thinking about the numbers of it all.

“Thirty [seasons] is like, okay, that’s just another number kind of thing. 20 was just such a thing that nobody had ever done. People had gotten into their teens before, but nobody had gotten all the way up to 20. And then I was close to doing it. Once I started getting into 17, I was like, well, if I can, I would love to stick around till 20. And now here we are at 22, so I don’t know,” Thompson said.

At this point, Thompson believes he and the show's creator, Lorne Michaels, are in it for the long haul together.

“I feel like we’ll both just ride until the wheels fall off," Thompson said.

