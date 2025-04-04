Kenan Thompson has no plans to leave ‘Saturday Night Live’: ‘The forever cast member’

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
April 4, 2025
Theo Wargo/NBC

Kenan Thompson has no plans to leave Studio 8H anytime soon.

The actor, who has starred on Saturday Night Live for 22 seasons, is the longest-serving cast member in the show's history. He told Entertainment Weekly he has no plans of exiting the sketch comedy show.

"It would be cool if I never left the show. That'd be crazy," Thompson said.

The comedian joined the cast in 2003 when he was 25 years old. Twenty-two years later, he says there is only one milestone left he hasn't crossed off his list.

“I guess the only other milestone would be just to be the forever cast member,” Thompson said. “Just never leave the show.”

It seems as though he has done some thinking about the numbers of it all.

“Thirty [seasons] is like, okay, that’s just another number kind of thing. 20 was just such a thing that nobody had ever done. People had gotten into their teens before, but nobody had gotten all the way up to 20. And then I was close to doing it. Once I started getting into 17, I was like, well, if I can, I would love to stick around till 20. And now here we are at 22, so I don’t know,” Thompson said.

At this point, Thompson believes he and the show's creator, Lorne Michaels, are in it for the long haul together.

“I feel like we’ll both just ride until the wheels fall off," Thompson said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Mary Pat Thompson
Apr. 4, 2025
Entertainment News

Comedian Russell Brand charged with rape, UK authorities announce

ABC News
Apr. 4, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital