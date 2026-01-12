Kendrick Lamar, ‘Sinners’ and ‘Bel-Air’ nominated for 57th annual NAACP Image Awards

Kendrick Lamar poses for a photo at the Super Bowl LIX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Press Conference at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Less than 24 hours after securing a win at the Golden Globe Awards, Sinners has become a nominee for the 57th annual NAACP Image Awards. The film leads in motion picture categories with 18 nominations, including outstanding motion picture and outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture. It is followed by Highest 2 Lowest, starring Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky, which has received nine nods.

Bel-Air, which aired its fourth and final season in 2025, dominates the television categories with seven nominations. Abbott Elementary, Reasonable Doubt and Ruth & Boaz tie with six nods each, and the Netflix show Forever earned five nominations. 

In the music categories, Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with six nominations; he's up for entertainer of the year, outstanding male artist, outstanding music video/visual album and more. Cardi B and Leon Thomas each received four nominations, while Doechii and Golden Globe winner Teyana Taylor earned three.

Teyana is recognized in both motion picture and music categories. She received a nod for outstanding actress in a limited television (series, special or movie) for her role in Netflix's Straw and outstanding female artist for her work on her comeback album, Escape Room. Tey is also nominated for entertainer of the year, competing against Kendrick, Doechii, Michael B. Jordan and Cynthia Erivo.

The 57th NAACP Image Awards will take place on Feb. 28 in LA with the theme "We See You." The ceremony will air at 8 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on BET and will be simulcast on CBS.

The full list of nominees is available on bet.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

