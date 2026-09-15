Judge blocks adding Trump tribute to Kennedy Center facade

The Kennedy Center on Sept. 2, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Finn Gomez/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- One month after the board of the Kennedy Center voted to add President Donald Trump's name to the historic building, a judge has blocked the leadership of the performing arts center from adding a tribute to Trump on the facade of the building.

The ruling came less than an hour before the board was scheduled to meet Tuesday to consider whether to close the center indefinitely.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, following a conference Tuesday morning, issued a written order blocking the attempt to add Trump's name to the building, concluding it violated a previous court order and congressional statute.

"Simply put, Defendants cannot install memorials for President Trump or anyone or anything else at the Kennedy Center without Congress's blessing. The board resolution bucks a federal court order and a statute Congress enacted," Cooper wrote.

Judge Cooper previously blocked Trump from renaming the Kennedy Center after himself, but the board voted last month to add Trump's name to the building nonetheless, in order to recognize him as the person who "renovated and restored" the iconic structure.

"Linguistic gymnastics cannot extricate the Kennedy Center's Board from an operative judicial order or the governing statute it was designed to enforce," Cooper wrote in Tuesday's ruling.

Judge Cooper's ruling blocks the Trump administration from adding Trump's name to the building -- along the lines of "The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts renovated and restored by President Donald J. Trump" -- as well as renaming the site of the center "President Donald J. Trump Plaza." The judge did not decide about another proposal to say the Kennedy Center is "endowed by the Trump Kennedy Center Fund," because the money has not yet been raised for the fund.

Cooper also pushed back on the assertion that the future of the Kennedy Center relies on Trump's fundraising. He noted that Congress also already appropriated $257 million for the center's renovation, and suggested that the president's allies manufactured the Kennedy Center's financial problems.

"The renaming of the Center coincided with declines in revenue and contributions, as artists cancelled performances, the Washington National Opera ended its 50-year residency, and ticket sales and viewership of the Kennedy Center Honors broadcast dropped precipitously," Cooper wrote.

Judge Cooper also said that the Kennedy Center has failed to provide any evidence to demonstrate that "current or future donations hinge on President Trump's name being on the building."

"The Court may not license a violation of those authorities under threat that some unidentified donors will withhold their largesse if the Board is not allowed to have its way. It can even less reward a decision by Board members, including the Chair, to curb the Center's fundraising efforts because they cannot abide statutory restrictions on displaying his name," the ruling said. "Predictions of future actions by the Board in response to being told no therefore cannot concern the Court."

The Board of Trustees was scheduled to meet Tuesday afternoon, though the Trump administration overnight said the meeting would be "focused exclusively on the necessary closure" of the center, and not on additional ways to honor President Trump. Trustees were expected to vote on a measure declaring that the Kennedy Center's main building is "unsafe for continued occupancy" and must be closed for a two-year renovation.

Kennedy Center leadership had previously argued that adding the president's name to the structure would be necessary to save the center from "certain fiscal collapse within weeks."

"The Board understands that without such appropriate recognition it is unlikely that President Trump will provide the fundamental oversight of the renovation of the main building and lead the fiscal rescue of the Center," said a resolution initially scheduled to be introduced today before it was delayed for a future meeting.

In their late-night court filing, Justice Department lawyers included an email sent to the board at 7 p.m. Monday by Kennedy Center official Joe LaFauci, indicating that a separate draft resolution proposing ten new ways to honor Trump would not be considered, and that the board "stands by" its earlier vote to recognize the president.

LaFauci in his email said the update to Tuesday's agenda was due "to the recently exacerbated structural emergencies" at the center, the court filing said.

Late on Monday night, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick separately posted security video of a partial ceiling collapse that occurred during a rainstorm earlier this month. The video shows a chunk of debris crashing onto an empty red carpet.

"If a performance had been underway, patrons could have been killed," Lutnick said in his post on social media. "People cannot be allowed to go into this building any longer."

The center voted in December to add Trump's name on the outside of the building before a federal judge, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, ordered its removal in May.

The board voted 23-3 last month on a resolution to close the facility for two years as part of a $285 million renovation plan, according to a court filing. The board, members of which were largely appointed by Trump, also voted to add Trump's name back onto the Kennedy Center building as many as two more times, according to the filing.

While Congress already appropriated $257 million for the project, the board has argued that Trump would raise another $100 million for the center.

The board as it voted last month said it would re-add Trump's name to the building as the man who "renovated and restored" the center, adding, if a fundraising goal is hit, that it had been endowed by the "Trump Kennedy Center Fund."

But Cooper is currently weighing whether that would violate a statute prohibiting additional memorials at D.C.'s only memorial to former President John F. Kennedy. Cooper is set to hold a 10 a.m. ET scheduling conference on the future plans for the center and the board is preparing to meet privately at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Trustees are expected to vote on Tuesday afternoon on a measure declaring the Kennedy Center's main building "unsafe for continued occupancy," and ordering that it be "closed to patrons forthwith."

Cooper is also positioned to eventually decide whether the board can move forward with its latest plans to close the center, plans that have taken on new urgency following the ceiling collapse and the new claim of center officials that the entity is quickly running out of money to remain operational.

An attorney for Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), who has filed a lawsuit challenging the planned closure and renaming, praised the decision not to move forward with another resolution honoring the president.

"Trump & cronies back down on HALF of the crazy," lawyer Norm Eisen wrote on social media on Tuesday. But Eisen added that the plan to immediately close the center amounts to "foolishness" that he said Beatty's legal team will fight.

Programming at the Kennedy Center, which normally funds its operations, effectively ended in early July. Ticket sales had reportedly been dropping off for months prior, following the board's vote last December to rename the facility. Cooper ruled that move unlawful in May.

Despite Congress-approve funding that's already on the table, center officials last weekend again underscored the need to honor Trump so that he might be enticed to lead additional efforts at raising money and oversee the renovation.

"The Board understands that without such appropriate recognition it is unlikely that President Trump will provide the fundamental oversight of the renovation of the main building and lead the fiscal rescue of the Center," read the text of a draft resolution that is -- according to LaFauci -- no longer up for consideration today.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.