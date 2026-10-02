Kennedy Center Honors to be held at DC’s Capital One Arena

Lettering and construction tarps on the exterior of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, on September 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Graeme Sloan/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- The Kennedy Center Honors will go forward in early December, despite the uncertain future of the venue, a center spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

The Kennedy Center's highest profile event will be held on Dec. 7 at D.C.'s Capital One Arena, the home of the Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals, Georgetown University's men's basketball team and many concerts.

There is no indication when the center will announce this year's honorees.

ABC News has reached out to the White House about whether President Donald Trump plans to attend the event.

A spokesperson also says "the program's broadcast partner" will be announced at a later date. CBS has carried the Honors every year since they were first held in 1978.

The Kennedy Center, currently closed for renovations, is at the center of a legal and political battle -- with Trump pushing to have his name restored to the outside of the building.

The Trump-aligned Kennedy Center board voted last month to close it for renovations after a federal judge's ruling blocked Trump's name from appearing on the outside of the building.

Trump has appealed the judge's order that the board cannot re-add Trump's name to the building. Trump has said his administration should be recognized for stepping in to renovate.

The performing arts center remains closed, with an internal memo from its executive director saying the building will "remain temporarily closed" pending an ongoing safety assessment.

Last month, Trump was photographed on Air Force One looking over a placard that appeared to include the words "Kennedy Center DEMOLISHED" over what appeared to be an image of a demolition.

Earlier this week, the president also refused to commit to not demolishing the performing arts center without the consent of Congress, telling TIME magazine, "We're going to see how it plays out in court."

Trump hosted the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, held at the performing arts center. During the event, he praised the honorees he said he helped select -- Sylvester Stallone, Kiss, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Crawford and George Strait -- saying they are "among the greatest artists and actors, performers, musicians, singers and songwriters ever to walk the face of the earth."

ABC News' Sarah Beth Hensley contributed to this report.

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