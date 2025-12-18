Kennedy Center to be renamed ‘Trump-Kennedy Center,’ White House claims

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Diplomatic Room of the White House on December 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump would be "addressing the country about all of his historic accomplishments over the past year, and maybe teasing some policy that will be coming in the new year, as well." (Photo by Doug Mills - Pool/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- The White House announced Thursday that the board at the Kennedy Center, which President Donald Trump now chairs and is newly filled with his appointees, has voted "unanimously" to rename the building the "Trump-Kennedy Center."

"I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote in a social media post.

"Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation. Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur," Leavitt continued.

The move raises legal questions, as it appears congressional approval would be needed to make the name change.

David Super, a professor at Georgetown Law, told ABC News that federal statute (Title 20 of the U.S. Code, section 76i) designates the building “the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.”

"I suppose he could rename some parts of the building, but he cannot rename the building itself or the center itself,” Super said.

Back in February, Trump fired multiple members from the Kennedy Center's Board of Trustees and became its chairman. Several of his administration officials were then installed as board members -- including White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, second lady Usha Vance, deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, and U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

When asked about the board's vote to rename the center during an executive order signing in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump said he was "honored" and "surprised."

"Well, I was honored by it. It's board, it's a very distinguished board, most distinguished people in the country. And I was surprised by it. I was honored by it," Trump said.

While Trump and the White House said the vote was unanimous, Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty, who sits on the Kennedy Board of Trustees as one of its ex-officio members, said she was muted on the call during the vote and could not voice her opposition to the name change.

Beatty told reporters that "a lot of time was spent praising the president" before a proposal was made to rename the building.

"At that point, I said, 'I have something to say,' and I was muted, and as I continued to try to unmute, to ask questions and voice my opposition to this, I received a note saying that I would not be unmuted," Beatty said. "I was not allowed to vote because I was muted. I would not have supported this."

Beatty and Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree, the ranking member on the House Appropriations subcommittee on the interior, said they were looking at ways to push back on the change in Congress.

"We also believe this is illegal. This is our living monument to JFK," Pingree said.

Though Trump said he was "surprised," he has repeatedly referred to the center as the "Trump-Kennedy Center" before the change was announced on Thursday.

"On Dec. 5 of this year, the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will take place at the Kennedy Center. Some people refer to [it] as the Trump-Kennedy Center, but we're not prepared to do that quite yet-- maybe in a week or so," Trump said on August 22.

Trump on Thursday said his administration "saved" the historic arts and culture center.

"We're saving the building. We saved the building. The building was in such bad shape -- physically, financially, in every other way," he said. "And now it's very solid and very strong."

Despite Leavitt and Trump's claims that he has rescued the building financially, the Washington Post reported in late October that ticket sales have plummeted since Trump’s takeover.

Several high-profile artists and shows have canceled appearances at the venue since Trump became its leader, including actress Issa Rae and the Broadway show "Hamilton."

