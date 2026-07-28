Kentucky governor calls on McConnell to ‘verbally address’ Kentuckians or resign

Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the 38th Annual Michigan Democratic Women's Caucus Legacy Luncheon on April 18, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called on Monday for Sen. Mitch McConnell to either "verbally" show proof to Kentuckians that he can still serve in the Senate or to resign from Congress.

"Important events are happening in our country right now during your absence," Beshear, a Democrat, wrote in a letter to the Republican senator, according to a copy obtained by ABC News.

McConnell has been hospitalized since June 14, according to his office, which said on July 12 that the 84-year-old senator was recovering from a fall that left him briefly unconscious. He also had to deal with a "mild case of pneumonia," his office said.

"President [Donald] Trump is stuck in a war of his own making and has greatly strengthened the very country he claims is a threat," Beshear wrote. "Prices continue to rise, crushing Americans who are working hard but not getting ahead. Americans' voting rights are being eliminated by the Supreme Court and threatened by congressional action. All while you are absent and refuse to communicate clearly and directly to the people you serve."

"As Governor of the state you serve, I am calling on you to directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign," he added.

ABC News reached out to McConnell's office for comment, but didn't immediately receive a response.

The letter followed a statement issued on Monday by McConnell's office, in which the senator said he would miss an upcoming Kentucky political event in order to continue his rehabilitation.

"I’m still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors’ orders," McConnell said in the statement.

McConnell's office also included a new image of the senator and his wife, Elaine Chao, that it said was taken on Sunday, July 26.

Beshear on Monday also sent a separate letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, calling on Thune to investigate McConnell’s condition and, if McConnell does not show he can continue serving in the Senate, to begin the process of potentially expelling McConnell from the chamber.

"Per our research, a vacancy in the Senate occurs when a senator dies, resigns, or is expelled by a vote of the Senate itself," Beshear wrote in the letter to Thune. "If Senator McConnell is unwilling to voluntarily show that he still has the capacity to serve, I will insist that you as the Majority Leader of the Senate fully investigate his condition, report to the American people, and begin the process if warranted."

Beshear as governor does not have the authority to alter McConnell’s standing in the Senate. If McConnell’s seat were to become vacant, Beshear would likely have to set up a special election to fill it.

Kentucky lawmakers previously passed legislation that blocked the governor from having the ability to appoint a temporary replacement.

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