Kermit the Frog shares words of wisdom for class of 2025

Entertainment News
Yi-Jin Yu
May 23, 2025
ABC News

Class of 2025, Kermit the Frog has some sage advice for you all.

Everyone's favorite frog delivered a special "Ker-mencement" address at the University of Maryland in College Park on Thursday and shared some pearls of wisdom for graduating students.

It was in some respects a full-circle moment, as the university is Muppets creator Jim Henson's alma mater.

"I am honored to share some words of wisdom about three things that are close to my heart: finding your people, taking the leap and making connections," Kermit said in his speech.

"As you prepare to take this big leap into real life, here's a little advice, if you're willing to listen to a frog," he continued. "Rather than jumping over someone to get what you want, consider reaching out your hand and taking the leap side by side, because life is better when we leap together."

The beloved Muppet also revisited his own past and hearkened back to Henson's time at the university.

"Jim and his wife, Jane [Henson], were proud students right here at UMD when the food at the [Adele H. Stamp Student Union] was good," he joked.

At the heart of his speech, Kermit emphasized friendship, harmony and celebrating everyone's special traits.

"The show must go on, and if you're with your people, then you won't have to do it alone, because life is not a solo act," he said. "No, it's not. It's a big, messy, delightful ensemble piece, especially when you're with your people."

Kermit ended his memorable address with a "Rainbow Connection" sing-along, joined by the crowd of students.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Mary Pat Thompson
May. 23, 2025
Entertainment News

Verdict reached in Kim Kardashian jewelry heist trial

Katie Kindelan
May. 23, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital