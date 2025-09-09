Kerry Washington says she ‘learned so much from’ Ben Affleck while working with him on ‘Animals’

Sweenie Saint-Vil
September 9, 2025
Chrisean Rose/InStyle

Kerry Washington has a few projects on the horizon, one of which is the upcoming movie Animals, directed by Ben Affleck. In an interview exclusive to InStyle, she talks about her role in the film and what it was like to work alongside the actor.

"I play Ben’s wife. I’m a mom and he’s running for mayor, and we have some unfortunate events unfold in our life with our kid," she says of the plot, before praising Ben's approach to directing. "[He is] a real actor’s director. He understands what it takes. We did a full week of rehearsal before filming even began, which is unheard of. It was so wonderful to really dig into these characters."

Though she says she's known Ben "in a Hollywood-casual way," it wasn't until she worked with him that she realized his height.

"He never seemed tall to me. Anytime I had ever been in a room with him, I was in heels at some fancy event. All of a sudden, I was six inches shorter than I normally am with him," she shares of Ben, who she enjoyed getting to know.

"I learned so much from him as an actor and as a director," the actress says. "I love the opportunities I’ve had to direct television. I’m open to—and kind of looking for—a feature. I was like, 'I want to spend some time in the edit with you just to observe,' because he is such an extraordinary talent." 

Animals is just an example of the projects Kerry's taking on her in this new chapter of her life, where she's focused on accepting roles she's creatively drawn to.

"I’m in a place where I’m more comfortable saying no for my inner artistry," she says. "I want to be ambitious for things other than professional success: Ambitious for my kids, ambitious for my marriage, ambitious for life."

