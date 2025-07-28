Keshia Knight Pulliam breaks silence after ‘The Cosby Show’ costar Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s death

Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC
Shafiq Najib
July 28, 2025
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Keshia Knight Pulliam is honoring her former The Cosby Show co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner after his tragic death.

In a touching Instagram post on Sunday, Pulliam shared a clip of Warner performing onstage at the City Winery in Atlanta, followed by footage of two young girls, believed to be each of their daughters, walking with a horse on a farm.

"A week ago I lost my big brother but I gained an angel," she wrote in the caption. "I love you… I miss you… We got our girls."

On her Instagram Story, Pulliam explained why it took her some time to speak out about Warner's death.

"Thank you for every text call and all of the love that you have sent my way," she wrote. "I've just needed a moment..."

Warner was 54 when he drowned last Sunday on vacation in Costa Rica.

Pulliam and Warner famously portrayed siblings Theo and Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992 and remained close friends ever since.

Just one month before his death, Pulliam appeared on Warner's podcast Not All Hood NAH, where the pair reflected on their long-lasting friendship and the close bond between their daughters.

"She is more than my friend, she is family. Our bond goes way beyond The Cosby Show," Warner said of Pulliam at the time. "We have both managed to navigate through the murky waters of child stardom with our souls and dignity intact."

"He's stuck with me for life," Pulliam joked, calling Warner "family."

In addition to Pulliam, other The Cosby Show co-stars, including Raven-Symoné, Geoffrey Owens and Bill Cosby, have paid their tributes to Warner following his death.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Julia Garner says Madonna biopic is ‘supposed to still happen’

Andrea Dresdale
Jul. 28, 2025
Adult ContemporaryCHREntertainment NewsHot AC

Eddie Murphy on potential ‘Shrek’ spinoff: ‘Donkey’s going to have his own movie’

Mary Pat Thompson
Jul. 28, 2025
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital