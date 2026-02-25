Key takeaways from Trump’s State of the Union address

President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, February 24, 2026. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, in which he touted his administration's achievements so far and sparred with Democrats opposed to his agenda.

"Our nation is back," Trump said as he kicked off what would be the longest State of the Union speech in history.

The moment marked one of Trump's most high-profile chances to speak directly to Americans ahead of the 2026 midterm elections and counter his low approval ratings.

More than 70 Democrats boycotted the address, and about a dozen more walked out of the House chamber throughout his 108-minute speech. Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivered the Democratic response.

Here are the key takeaways:

Trump touted economy, immigration policies

Trump tried to make his case on the economy and immigration, as polls show most Americans are displeased with how he's handled those two issues.

He painted a rosy picture of the economy, touting lower gas prices and a booming stock market. He blamed Democrats for inflation, which he said was now "plummeting," and he vowed to make health care more affordable, calling on Congress to codify his drug pricing initiatives and make his plan to pay Americans so they can buy insurance directly a reality.

"The roaring economy is roaring like never before," Trump said.

But a recent ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos found only about one-third of Americans approve of his handling of inflation, and more than half (57%) disapprove of his handling of the economy.

On immigration, Trump boasted of low border crossings and defended his administration's deportation on "illegal alien criminals." He shared several graphic stories of American families affected by illegal immigration, and some were in the audience for the address, including a young girl injured after being hit by an undocumented immigrant driving an 18-wheeler.

Trump again pushed Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act, legislation that would require voters to show ID and proof of citizenship. Democrats in the Senate say the bill is a nonstarter.

The ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll found immigration to be Trump's best and worst issue.

Trump had a tense exchange with Democrats, including Ilhan Omar

The most heated moment of the night came when Trump and several Democrats exchanged words.

Trump asked lawmakers to stand if they agreed that "the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens." Trump said those who did not stand should "be ashamed of themselves."

"You have killed Americans," Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar shouted back, referencing the fatal shooting of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis.

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan also jumped into the fray, shouting, "You're the most corrupt president!"

At one point, Trump took a jab at former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as he called for a ban on members of Congress trading stocks -- a proposal met with a standing ovation, including from some Democrats.

"Did Nancy Pelosi stand up if she's here? Doubt it," Trump said. Pelosi has faced allegations of trading on insider information during her time in Congress but has denied any impropriety.

Special guests in the spotlight

One of the biggest bipartisan moments of the night was when Trump feted the gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic men's hockey team. Democrats and Republicans were on their feet as the athletes entered the gallery wearing their gold medals.

Trump specifically shouted out goaltender Connor Hellebuyck for his performance, saying he will award him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the nation's highest civilian honor.

Trump also congratulated the U.S. women's hockey team, who also won gold in Milan. The women's team declined an invitation to attend his speech, but Trump said they will visit the White House.

Another notable moment occurred when Trump addressed Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. She wiped away tears as Trump spoke and Vice President JD Vance, a close friend of Charlie Kirk's who has already earned Turning Point USA's presidential endorsement for 2028, was among the first to clap. Pelosi, whose husband was attacked in 2022, stood up and clapped when Trump condemned political violence.

Petty Officer Scott Ruskan, a Coast Guard rescue swimmer credited with saving 165 people during last year's deadly July 4 flooding in the Texas Hill Country, was awarded the Legion of Merit. Trump also awarded two congressional Medals of Honor, one to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Eric Slover for the actions he took during the raid to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and the other to 100-year-old retired Navy Capt. Royce Williams, who shot down four Soviet MiG fighters in a Korean War encounter that was kept secret for almost 40 years.

Trump criticized the Supreme Court as justices looked on

With four Supreme Court justices seated in the front row, Trump continued to criticize last week's ruling striking down most of his global tariffs.

The justices remained stone-faced as Trump spoke. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who Trump nominated to the high court and who ruled against his tariffs, was among the justices in attendance.

Trump called the decision "unfortunate" and "disappointing" but said he'll move the policy forward under different legal authorities. The president also notably said he'll move forward with tariffs without action from Congress, despite Republican majorities in both chambers.

Democrats in the chambers applauded as Trump spoke about the Supreme Court rebuke.

Trump had a warning for Iran

Trump delivered a message to Iran as tensions continue to build in the region, vowing Tehran would not obtain a nuclear weapon.

"They were warned to make no future attempts to rebuild their weapons program, in particular nuclear weapons, yet they continue, starting it all over," Trump said. "We wiped it out, and they want to start all over again and are, at this moment, again pursuing their sinister ambitions."

"We are in negotiations with them. They want to make a deal, but we haven't heard those secret words, 'We will never have a nuclear weapon,'" Trump said.

The president said his preference would be diplomacy, but said no country should test America's resolve.

"One thing is certain, I will never allow the world's number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

ABC News' Ivan Pereira and Meredith Delisio contributed to this report.

