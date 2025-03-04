Kieran Culkin’s wife jokes about ’empty baby pacts’ he mentioned in Oscars speech

Mason Leib
March 4, 2025
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Kieran Culkin's wife Jazz Charton is poking fun at Culkin's acceptance speech after he won the best supporting actor award at the 2025 Oscars.

On Tuesday, Charton joked about her role in motivating Culkin to his Oscar win after Culkin, in his acceptance speech, reminded his wife about her promise to have a fourth child with him if he won an Oscar.

"Okay okay hear me out - making empty baby pacts may seem foolish but it's clearly been a great motivator," Charton wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. "Would he have come this far if I hadn't kept promising him more kids if he won awards?….. Probably. But who's to say?…"

Charton posted the funny caption alongside images of her and her husband at the awards show.

In his speech on Sunday, Culkin, who brought home the best supporting actor award for his moving role in A Real Pain, said about a year ago, his wife told him they could have a third child after he won an award, though Culkin said that he really wanted four children.

"I turned to her and said, 'Really, I want four.' And she turned to me -- I swear to god this happened ... and said, 'I will give you four when you win an Oscar," Culkin said onstage at the time, adding, "I held my hand out, she shook it, and I have not brought it up once until just now."

He finished his speech by speaking directly to his wife, who was sitting in the audience, saying, "I love you. I'm really sorry I did this again. And let's get cracking on those kids. What do you say?"

Culkin and Charton have been married since 2013. The couple currently have two children together.

